Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €58.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €58.50 ($68.02) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

