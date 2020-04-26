Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

