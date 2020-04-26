Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

