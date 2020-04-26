Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.28. Unit shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 7,909,693 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Unit by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unit by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

