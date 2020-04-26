United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTX. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

