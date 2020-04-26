US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

US Gold stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.25. US Gold has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

