USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get USINAS SIDERURG/S alerts:

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $941.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USINAS SIDERURG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.