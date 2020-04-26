Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of VLO opened at $52.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

