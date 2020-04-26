Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Shares Down 25%

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The firm has a market cap of $422,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Valterra Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valterra Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.