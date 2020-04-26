ValuEngine Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Sell

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $28.01 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

