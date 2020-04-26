ValuEngine Downgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Sell

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

