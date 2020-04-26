ValuEngine Downgrades NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) to Strong Sell

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

