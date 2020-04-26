ValuEngine Downgrades Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) to Hold

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PMBC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch bought 24,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $122,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 7,264 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $244,557. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

