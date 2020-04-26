ValuEngine Downgrades Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) to Sell

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCO. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE TCO opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1,974.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.