ValuEngine Downgrades United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Sell

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

UBOH stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.89. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

