ValuEngine Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Sell

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.26. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.