ValuEngine Upgrades China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to “Hold”

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CEA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

