ValuEngine Upgrades INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Sell

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 107.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

