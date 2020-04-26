Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

