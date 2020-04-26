Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $14.91

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $14.91. Valvoline shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 100,688 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.