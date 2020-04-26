VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $96.58, approximately 560,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 676,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.