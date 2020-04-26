VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Shares Up 0.5%

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $56.13, 2,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 6.66% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

