Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $112.32 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

