Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

