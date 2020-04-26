Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $34.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

