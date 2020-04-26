Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $71.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

