Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $72.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

