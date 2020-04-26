Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.68. Vaxart shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 9,376,811 shares traded.

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $28,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

