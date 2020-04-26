VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VF stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.