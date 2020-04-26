VF (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $54.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.94.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VF will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in VF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in VF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at $8,841,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

