Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($106.05).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Friday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.66.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.