Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €89.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €89.00 ($103.49) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.20 ($106.05).

DG opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Friday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.66.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

