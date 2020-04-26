Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €96.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($106.05).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €74.57 and a 200-day moving average of €93.66. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.