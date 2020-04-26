Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

VSTO stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

