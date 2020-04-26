Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SVB Leerink

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of VCRA opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $100,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 538,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,064,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

