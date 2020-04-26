Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Lowered to $26.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.09% from the company’s current price.

VCRA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $576.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,017 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 96,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

