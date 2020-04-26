Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

VCRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $576.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $346,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

