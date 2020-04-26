Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $112.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSE:W opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,617 shares of company stock worth $24,616,292. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

