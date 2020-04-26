Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NYSE:WRI opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,978,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 773,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

