Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

