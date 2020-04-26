Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report sales of $412.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.64 million. Wendys reported sales of $408.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.91 on Friday. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

