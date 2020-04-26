Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:WAL opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $49,976,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 686,291 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 593,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.