Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) traded down 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$165,343.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $740,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

