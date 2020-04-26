White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Trading 14.3% Higher

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 76,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

White Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

