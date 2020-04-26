White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $887.02 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $883.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,047.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.