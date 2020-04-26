William Blair Comments on Kinsale Capital Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.57. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,285,000 after acquiring an additional 181,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after buying an additional 302,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after buying an additional 274,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

