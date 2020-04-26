William Blair Weighs in on Under Armour Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.