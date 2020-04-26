WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of WNS worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of WNS by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

