World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

WWE stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

