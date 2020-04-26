Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NYSE WH opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 63.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

